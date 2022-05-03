Trending:
The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:19 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Crawford Sea 23 80 30 13 .375
Ward LAA 17 62 23 16 .371
Benintendi KC 21 74 27 7 .365
Bogaerts Bos 23 87 31 15 .356
Ramírez Cle 22 82 28 13 .341
France Sea 23 91 31 12 .341
Anderson ChW 19 76 25 13 .329
Franco TB 21 87 28 15 .322
Trout LAA 21 72 23 17 .319
Meadows Det 19 69 22 8 .319

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1.

