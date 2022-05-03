AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Crawford Sea 23 80 30 13 .375 Ward LAA 17 62 23 16 .371 Benintendi KC 21 74 27 7 .365 Bogaerts Bos 23 87 31 15 .356 Ramírez Cle 22 82 28 13 .341 France Sea 23 91 31 12 .341 Anderson ChW 19 76 25 13 .329 Franco TB 21 87 28 15 .322 Trout LAA 21 72 23 17 .319 Meadows Det 19 69 22 8 .319

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.