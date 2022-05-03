AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Crawford Sea
|23
|80
|30
|13
|.375
|Ward LAA
|17
|62
|23
|16
|.371
|Benintendi KC
|21
|74
|27
|7
|.365
|Bogaerts Bos
|23
|87
|31
|15
|.356
|Ramírez Cle
|22
|82
|28
|13
|.341
|France Sea
|23
|91
|31
|12
|.341
|Anderson ChW
|19
|76
|25
|13
|.329
|Franco TB
|21
|87
|28
|15
|.322
|Trout LAA
|21
|72
|23
|17
|.319
|Meadows Det
|19
|69
|22
|8
|.319
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Pitching
Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1.
