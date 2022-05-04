AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 17 62 23 16 .371 Benintendi KC 22 79 29 8 .367 J.Crawford Sea 24 84 30 13 .357 Bogaerts Bos 23 87 31 15 .356 France Sea 24 95 33 12 .347 Ramírez Cle 22 82 28 13 .341 Anderson ChW 20 79 26 14 .329 Neuse Oak 22 76 25 9 .329 Trout LAA 21 72 23 17 .319 Meadows Det 19 69 22 8 .319

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 15.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

