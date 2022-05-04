Trending:
The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 1:11 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 17 62 23 16 .371
Benintendi KC 22 79 29 8 .367
J.Crawford Sea 24 84 30 13 .357
Bogaerts Bos 23 87 31 15 .356
France Sea 24 95 33 12 .347
Ramírez Cle 22 82 28 13 .341
Anderson ChW 20 79 26 14 .329
Neuse Oak 22 76 25 9 .329
Trout LAA 21 72 23 17 .319
Meadows Det 19 69 22 8 .319

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 15.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

