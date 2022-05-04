On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 24 92 35 21 .380
Hosmer SD 22 80 30 10 .375
Bell Was 24 82 30 16 .366
Arenado StL 23 86 31 13 .360
McNeil NYM 25 86 29 14 .337
Grichuk Col 18 69 23 10 .333
Chisholm Jr. Mia 20 70 23 13 .329
Hayes Pit 22 76 24 11 .316
Edman StL 23 78 24 16 .308
Cron Col 23 88 27 14 .307

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Adames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; Bell, Washington, 18; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 18; M.Machado, San Diego, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18; O’Neill, St. Louis, 17; Adames, Milwaukee, 17.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.

Top Stories