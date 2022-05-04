NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|24
|92
|35
|21
|.380
|Hosmer SD
|22
|80
|30
|10
|.375
|Bell Was
|24
|82
|30
|16
|.366
|Arenado StL
|23
|86
|31
|13
|.360
|McNeil NYM
|25
|86
|29
|14
|.337
|Grichuk Col
|18
|69
|23
|10
|.333
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|20
|70
|23
|13
|.329
|Hayes Pit
|22
|76
|24
|11
|.316
|Edman StL
|23
|78
|24
|16
|.308
|Cron Col
|23
|88
|27
|14
|.307
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Adames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; Bell, Washington, 18; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 18; M.Machado, San Diego, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18; O’Neill, St. Louis, 17; Adames, Milwaukee, 17.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.