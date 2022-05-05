NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Hosmer SD 23 82 31 11 .378 M.Machado SD 25 96 35 23 .365 Arenado StL 23 86 31 13 .360 Bell Was 25 86 30 16 .349 McNeil NYM 25 86 29 14 .337 Chisholm Jr. Mia 20 70 23 13 .329 Grichuk Col 19 73 23 10 .315 Edman StL 23 78 24 16 .308 N.Castellanos Phi 24 88 27 11 .307 C.Taylor LAD 20 69 21 7 .304

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Adames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Tellez, Milwaukee, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 18; Bell, Washington, 18; M.Machado, San Diego, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.

