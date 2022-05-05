AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Crawford Sea
|25
|88
|32
|14
|.364
|Bogaerts Bos
|24
|92
|33
|16
|.359
|Benintendi KC
|23
|82
|29
|8
|.354
|O.Miller Cle
|19
|61
|21
|16
|.344
|France Sea
|25
|99
|33
|12
|.333
|Ramírez Cle
|24
|88
|28
|14
|.318
|Trout LAA
|22
|76
|24
|19
|.316
|Anderson ChW
|21
|83
|26
|14
|.313
|Neuse Oak
|23
|80
|25
|9
|.313
|J.Martinez Bos
|18
|68
|21
|9
|.309
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Bregman, Houston, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; 5 tied at 15.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
