AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Crawford Sea 25 88 32 14 .364 Bogaerts Bos 24 92 33 16 .359 Benintendi KC 23 82 29 8 .354 O.Miller Cle 19 61 21 16 .344 France Sea 25 99 33 12 .333 Ramírez Cle 24 88 28 14 .318 Trout LAA 22 76 24 19 .316 Anderson ChW 21 83 26 14 .313 Neuse Oak 23 80 25 9 .313 J.Martinez Bos 18 68 21 9 .309

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Bregman, Houston, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

