AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 19 68 25 18 .368
J.Crawford Sea 26 91 33 14 .363
Bogaerts Bos 25 96 34 16 .354
Benintendi KC 23 82 29 8 .354
France Sea 26 103 34 13 .330
Kwan Cle 19 64 21 14 .328
Trout LAA 22 76 24 19 .316
Ramírez Cle 25 92 29 14 .315
Anderson ChW 21 83 26 14 .313
Neuse Oak 23 80 25 9 .313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 5 tied at 16.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

Sports News

