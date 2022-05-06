AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 19 68 25 18 .368 J.Crawford Sea 26 91 33 14 .363 Bogaerts Bos 25 96 34 16 .354 Benintendi KC 23 82 29 8 .354 France Sea 26 103 34 13 .330 Kwan Cle 19 64 21 14 .328 Trout LAA 22 76 24 19 .316 Ramírez Cle 25 92 29 14 .315 Anderson ChW 21 83 26 14 .313 Neuse Oak 23 80 25 9 .313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 5 tied at 16.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.