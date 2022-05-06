AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|19
|68
|25
|18
|.368
|J.Crawford Sea
|26
|91
|33
|14
|.363
|Bogaerts Bos
|25
|96
|34
|16
|.354
|Benintendi KC
|23
|82
|29
|8
|.354
|France Sea
|26
|103
|34
|13
|.330
|Kwan Cle
|19
|64
|21
|14
|.328
|Trout LAA
|22
|76
|24
|19
|.316
|Ramírez Cle
|25
|92
|29
|14
|.315
|Anderson ChW
|21
|83
|26
|14
|.313
|Neuse Oak
|23
|80
|25
|9
|.313
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 5 tied at 16.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.
