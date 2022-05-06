NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|23
|82
|31
|11
|.378
|M.Machado SD
|25
|96
|35
|23
|.365
|Arenado StL
|23
|86
|31
|13
|.360
|Bell Was
|26
|90
|32
|17
|.356
|McNeil NYM
|26
|89
|31
|15
|.348
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|20
|70
|23
|13
|.329
|Grichuk Col
|20
|77
|25
|12
|.325
|Cron Col
|25
|96
|30
|15
|.313
|N.Castellanos Phi
|25
|91
|28
|12
|.308
|Edman StL
|23
|78
|24
|16
|.308
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Soto, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6.
Runs Batted In
Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Cron, Colorado, 23; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 19; Bell, Washington, 19; M.Machado, San Diego, 18.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.
