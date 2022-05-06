NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Hosmer SD 23 82 31 11 .378 M.Machado SD 25 96 35 23 .365 Arenado StL 23 86 31 13 .360 Bell Was 26 90 32 17 .356 McNeil NYM 26 89 31 15 .348 Chisholm Jr. Mia 20 70 23 13 .329 Grichuk Col 20 77 25 12 .325 Cron Col 25 96 30 15 .313 N.Castellanos Phi 25 91 28 12 .308 Edman StL 23 78 24 16 .308

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; C.Walker, Arizona, 6; Soto, Washington, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6.

Runs Batted In

Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Cron, Colorado, 23; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 19; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 19; Bell, Washington, 19; M.Machado, San Diego, 18.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

