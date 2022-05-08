On Air: Federal News Network program
May 8, 2022 12:19 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 21 73 26 19 .356
Benintendi KC 23 82 29 8 .354
J.Crawford Sea 28 97 33 14 .340
Anderson ChW 23 92 31 15 .337
Bogaerts Bos 28 108 37 17 .343
France Sea 28 111 36 13 .324
Trout LAA 24 84 27 19 .321
Kwan Cle 21 72 23 15 .319
Margot TB 23 80 25 9 .313
Franco TB 26 109 34 19 .312

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

