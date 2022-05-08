AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 21 73 26 19 .356 Benintendi KC 23 82 29 8 .354 J.Crawford Sea 28 97 33 14 .340 Anderson ChW 23 92 31 15 .337 Bogaerts Bos 28 108 37 17 .343 France Sea 28 111 36 13 .324 Trout LAA 24 84 27 19 .321 Kwan Cle 21 72 23 15 .319 Margot TB 23 80 25 9 .313 Franco TB 26 109 34 19 .312

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

