NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|29
|109
|42
|26
|.385
|Hosmer SD
|27
|97
|34
|11
|.351
|Bell Was
|29
|102
|35
|20
|.343
|Arenado StL
|27
|103
|34
|14
|.330
|Freeman LAD
|27
|101
|32
|18
|.317
|McNeil NYM
|28
|96
|31
|15
|.323
|Hayes Pit
|26
|93
|31
|13
|.333
|Bohm Phi
|26
|77
|24
|13
|.312
|Cron Col
|28
|106
|33
|15
|.311
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|24
|87
|27
|16
|.310
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 26; Tellez, Milwaukee, 24; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Bell, Washington, 21; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; S.Marte, New York, 20.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Bassitt, New York, 4-2; Gray, Washington, 4-2.
