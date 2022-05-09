Trending:
The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 3:35 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 22 77 28 20 .364
Bogaerts Bos 28 108 37 17 .343
J.Crawford Sea 28 97 33 14 .340
Anderson ChW 23 92 31 15 .337
Benintendi KC 26 94 31 9 .330
Hays Bal 28 104 34 12 .327
Margot TB 24 83 27 10 .325
France Sea 29 116 37 13 .319
Kwan Cle 22 76 24 16 .316
Ramírez Cle 28 103 32 16 .311

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Rizzo, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.

