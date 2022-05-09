AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|22
|77
|28
|20
|.364
|Bogaerts Bos
|28
|108
|37
|17
|.343
|J.Crawford Sea
|28
|97
|33
|14
|.340
|Anderson ChW
|23
|92
|31
|15
|.337
|Benintendi KC
|26
|94
|31
|9
|.330
|Hays Bal
|28
|104
|34
|12
|.327
|Margot TB
|24
|83
|27
|10
|.325
|France Sea
|29
|116
|37
|13
|.319
|Kwan Cle
|22
|76
|24
|16
|.316
|Ramírez Cle
|28
|103
|32
|16
|.311
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 6 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Rizzo, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.
