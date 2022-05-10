Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:35 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 29 109 42 26 .385
Hosmer SD 27 97 34 11 .351
Bell Was 29 102 35 20 .343
Hayes Pit 26 93 31 13 .333
Arenado StL 27 103 34 14 .330
McNeil NYM 28 96 31 15 .323
Freeman LAD 27 101 32 18 .317
Bohm Phi 26 77 24 13 .312
Cron Col 28 106 33 15 .311
Gamel Pit 28 86 26 13 .302

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Bell, Washington, 21; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; S.Marte, New York, 20.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Bassitt, New York, 4-2; Gray, Washington, 4-2.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|16 2022 SOFIC
5|16 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
5|16 QlikWorld 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories