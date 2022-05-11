NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|31
|116
|44
|27
|.379
|Hosmer SD
|29
|104
|37
|12
|.356
|Bell Was
|30
|106
|37
|21
|.349
|Hayes Pit
|27
|95
|32
|13
|.337
|McNeil NYM
|29
|99
|33
|15
|.333
|Iglesias Col
|25
|87
|29
|11
|.333
|Arenado StL
|28
|107
|34
|14
|.318
|Bohm Phi
|27
|82
|26
|14
|.317
|Freeman LAD
|28
|105
|33
|19
|.314
|N.Castellanos Phi
|28
|103
|32
|15
|.311
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; 8 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Tellez, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Bell, Washington, 21; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.
