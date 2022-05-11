Trending:
The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 12:20 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 31 116 44 27 .379
Hosmer SD 29 104 37 12 .356
Bell Was 30 106 37 21 .349
Hayes Pit 27 95 32 13 .337
McNeil NYM 29 99 33 15 .333
Iglesias Col 25 87 29 11 .333
Arenado StL 28 107 34 14 .318
Bohm Phi 27 82 26 14 .317
Freeman LAD 28 105 33 19 .314
N.Castellanos Phi 28 103 32 15 .311

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 22; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 21; Bell, Washington, 21; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.

