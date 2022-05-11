AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|29
|113
|40
|18
|.354
|Anderson ChW
|25
|101
|35
|15
|.347
|J.Crawford Sea
|28
|97
|33
|14
|.340
|Margot TB
|25
|86
|29
|10
|.337
|Trout LAA
|27
|95
|32
|25
|.337
|O.Miller Cle
|24
|81
|27
|20
|.333
|Benintendi KC
|27
|98
|32
|9
|.327
|Franco TB
|29
|120
|38
|20
|.317
|Devers Bos
|30
|124
|39
|18
|.315
|Hays Bal
|29
|109
|34
|12
|.312
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; 4 tied at 19.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.
