The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 12:19 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 29 113 40 18 .354
Anderson ChW 25 101 35 15 .347
J.Crawford Sea 28 97 33 14 .340
Margot TB 25 86 29 10 .337
Trout LAA 27 95 32 25 .337
O.Miller Cle 24 81 27 20 .333
Benintendi KC 27 98 32 9 .327
Franco TB 29 120 38 20 .317
Devers Bos 30 124 39 18 .315
Hays Bal 29 109 34 12 .312

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.

