The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Anderson ChW 25 101 35 15 .347
Bogaerts Bos 30 116 40 18 .345
Trout LAA 28 95 32 25 .337
O.Miller Cle 24 81 27 20 .333
J.Crawford Sea 30 105 35 14 .333
France Sea 32 126 41 14 .325
Benintendi KC 28 102 32 9 .314
Devers Bos 31 128 40 19 .313
Franco TB 30 125 38 20 .304
Hays Bal 30 113 34 12 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; France, Seattle, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.

