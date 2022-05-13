NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|32
|120
|46
|27
|.383
|Hosmer SD
|30
|109
|40
|13
|.367
|Bell Was
|32
|113
|39
|22
|.345
|McNeil NYM
|31
|106
|34
|15
|.321
|Hayes Pit
|29
|103
|33
|13
|.320
|Iglesias Col
|26
|91
|29
|11
|.319
|Arenado StL
|30
|114
|36
|14
|.316
|Freeman LAD
|30
|113
|35
|20
|.310
|Bohm Phi
|30
|94
|29
|16
|.309
|Wills.Contreras ChC
|25
|92
|28
|19
|.304
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.