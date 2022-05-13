Trending:
The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 12:18 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 32 120 46 27 .383
Hosmer SD 30 109 40 13 .367
Bell Was 32 113 39 22 .345
McNeil NYM 31 106 34 15 .321
Hayes Pit 29 103 33 13 .320
Iglesias Col 26 91 29 11 .319
Arenado StL 30 114 36 14 .316
Freeman LAD 30 113 35 20 .310
Bohm Phi 30 94 29 16 .309
Wills.Contreras ChC 25 92 28 19 .304

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

