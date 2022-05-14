NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|31
|114
|43
|15
|.377
|M.Machado SD
|33
|124
|46
|27
|.371
|Bell Was
|33
|117
|40
|22
|.342
|Hayes Pit
|30
|105
|34
|13
|.324
|Iglesias Col
|26
|91
|29
|11
|.319
|McNeil NYM
|32
|110
|35
|15
|.318
|Freeman LAD
|30
|113
|35
|20
|.310
|Bohm Phi
|30
|94
|29
|16
|.309
|Gamel Pit
|32
|101
|31
|15
|.307
|Segura Phi
|27
|101
|31
|17
|.307
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 7 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; Drury, Cincinnati, 22; Harper, Philadelphia, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 22.
Pitching
Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Bassitt, New York, 4-2; Megill, New York, 4-2.
