The Associated Press
May 14, 2022 12:20 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Hosmer SD 31 114 43 15 .377
M.Machado SD 33 124 46 27 .371
Bell Was 33 117 40 22 .342
Hayes Pit 30 105 34 13 .324
Iglesias Col 26 91 29 11 .319
McNeil NYM 32 110 35 15 .318
Freeman LAD 30 113 35 20 .310
Bohm Phi 30 94 29 16 .309
Gamel Pit 32 101 31 15 .307
Segura Phi 27 101 31 17 .307

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; Drury, Cincinnati, 22; Harper, Philadelphia, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 22.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Bassitt, New York, 4-2; Megill, New York, 4-2.

