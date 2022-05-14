Trending:
The Associated Press
May 14, 2022 12:20 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 31 121 42 19 .347
J.Crawford Sea 31 109 36 14 .330
Anderson ChW 27 110 36 16 .327
France Sea 33 129 42 15 .326
Trout LAA 29 99 32 25 .323
Benintendi KC 29 105 33 9 .314
O.Miller Cle 25 86 27 20 .314
Devers Bos 32 133 41 20 .308
J.Martinez Bos 25 98 30 12 .306
Judge NYY 31 118 36 27 .305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.

