The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 12:02 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 35 128 46 27 .359
Hosmer SD 33 123 43 15 .350
Bell Was 35 125 42 23 .336
Iglesias Col 28 99 31 13 .313
Arenado StL 32 122 38 14 .311
Bohm Phi 32 103 32 17 .311
McNeil NYM 34 117 36 16 .308
Harper Phi 34 131 40 29 .305
Cron Col 34 131 40 18 .305
Segura Phi 28 105 32 18 .305

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Cron, Colorado, 25; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 23.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

