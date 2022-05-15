NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|35
|128
|46
|27
|.359
|Hosmer SD
|33
|123
|43
|15
|.350
|Bell Was
|35
|125
|42
|23
|.336
|Iglesias Col
|28
|99
|31
|13
|.313
|Arenado StL
|32
|122
|38
|14
|.311
|Bohm Phi
|32
|103
|32
|17
|.311
|McNeil NYM
|34
|117
|36
|16
|.308
|Harper Phi
|34
|131
|40
|29
|.305
|Cron Col
|34
|131
|40
|18
|.305
|Segura Phi
|28
|105
|32
|18
|.305
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Tellez, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Cron, Colorado, 25; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 23.
Pitching
Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.