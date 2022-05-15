On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 33 128 44 19 .344
Anderson ChW 29 119 40 18 .336
France Sea 35 139 46 15 .331
Devers Bos 34 142 46 22 .324
J.Crawford Sea 33 118 38 16 .322
Benintendi KC 32 114 36 12 .316
Trout LAA 31 105 33 27 .314
J.Martinez Bos 27 105 33 13 .314
Robert ChW 25 102 31 18 .304
O.Miller Cle 27 94 28 21 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.

