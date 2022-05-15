AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|33
|128
|44
|19
|.344
|Anderson ChW
|29
|119
|40
|18
|.336
|France Sea
|35
|139
|46
|15
|.331
|Devers Bos
|34
|142
|46
|22
|.324
|J.Crawford Sea
|33
|118
|38
|16
|.322
|Benintendi KC
|32
|114
|36
|12
|.316
|Trout LAA
|31
|105
|33
|27
|.314
|J.Martinez Bos
|27
|105
|33
|13
|.314
|Robert ChW
|25
|102
|31
|18
|.304
|O.Miller Cle
|27
|94
|28
|21
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 22.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.
