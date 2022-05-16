Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 33 128 44 19 .344
Anderson ChW 29 119 40 18 .336
France Sea 36 142 46 15 .324
Devers Bos 34 142 46 22 .324
Benintendi KC 32 114 36 12 .316
J.Martinez Bos 27 105 33 13 .314
Trout LAA 32 109 34 28 .312
J.Crawford Sea 34 122 38 16 .311
Robert ChW 25 102 31 18 .304
O.Miller Cle 27 94 28 21 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.

