AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Ward LAA
27
96
37
25
.385
Bogaerts Bos
34
130
45
20
.346
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|27
|96
|37
|25
|.385
|Bogaerts Bos
|34
|130
|45
|20
|.346
|Anderson ChW
|30
|124
|42
|18
|.339
|France Sea
|36
|142
|46
|15
|.324
|Devers Bos
|35
|146
|47
|22
|.322
|J.Martinez Bos
|28
|109
|35
|14
|.321
|Benintendi KC
|33
|118
|37
|12
|.314
|J.Crawford Sea
|34
|122
|38
|16
|.311
|Trout LAA
|33
|113
|35
|29
|.310
|Robert ChW
|26
|107
|33
|20
|.308
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 4 tied at 22.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.