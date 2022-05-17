Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 12:09 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Ward LAA
27
96
37
25
.385

Bogaerts Bos
34
130
45
20
.346

        How are agencies...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 27 96 37 25 .385
Bogaerts Bos 34 130 45 20 .346
Anderson ChW 30 124 42 18 .339
France Sea 36 142 46 15 .324
Devers Bos 35 146 47 22 .322
J.Martinez Bos 28 109 35 14 .321
Benintendi KC 33 118 37 12 .314
J.Crawford Sea 34 122 38 16 .311
Trout LAA 33 113 35 29 .310
Robert ChW 26 107 33 20 .308

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories