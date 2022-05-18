Trending:
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

M.Machado SD
36
132
47
27
.356

Hosmer SD
34
127
44
15
.346

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 36 132 47 27 .356
Hosmer SD 34 127 44 15 .346
Bell Was 37 131 43 23 .328
Goldschmidt StL 35 134 43 22 .321
Bohm Phi 34 112 35 17 .313
McNeil NYM 36 125 39 17 .312
Cron Col 35 135 42 19 .311
Segura Phi 30 114 35 19 .307
Harper Phi 34 131 40 29 .305
Iglesias Col 29 102 31 13 .304

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Cron, Colorado, 27; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 25; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 25; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

