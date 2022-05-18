NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|36
|132
|47
|27
|.356
|Hosmer SD
|34
|127
|44
|15
|.346
|Bell Was
|37
|131
|43
|23
|.328
|Goldschmidt StL
|35
|134
|43
|22
|.321
|Bohm Phi
|34
|112
|35
|17
|.313
|McNeil NYM
|36
|125
|39
|17
|.312
|Cron Col
|35
|135
|42
|19
|.311
|Segura Phi
|30
|114
|35
|19
|.307
|Harper Phi
|34
|131
|40
|29
|.305
|Iglesias Col
|29
|102
|31
|13
|.304
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; 6 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Tellez, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Cron, Colorado, 27; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 25; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 25; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; 3 tied at 23.
Pitching
Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.
