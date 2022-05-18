AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|35
|133
|45
|20
|.338
|J.Martinez Bos
|29
|114
|38
|15
|.333
|Devers Bos
|36
|150
|50
|24
|.333
|Anderson ChW
|31
|128
|42
|19
|.328
|Judge NYY
|34
|130
|41
|30
|.315
|France Sea
|37
|146
|46
|15
|.315
|Trout LAA
|34
|117
|38
|31
|.325
|Benintendi KC
|35
|125
|38
|12
|.304
|J.Crawford Sea
|35
|126
|38
|16
|.302
|O.Miller Cle
|28
|98
|29
|22
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 8 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 5 tied at 22.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
