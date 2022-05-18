AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Bogaerts Bos 35 133 45 20 .338 J.Martinez Bos 29 114 38 15 .333 Devers Bos 36 150 50 24 .333 Anderson ChW 31 128 42 19 .328 Judge NYY 34 130 41 30 .315 France Sea 37 146 46 15 .315 Trout LAA 34 117 38 31 .325 Benintendi KC 35 125 38 12 .304 J.Crawford Sea 35 126 38 16 .302 O.Miller Cle 28 98 29 22 .296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 8 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 5 tied at 22.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

