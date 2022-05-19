AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Ward LAA

29

104

39

26

.375 Devers Bos

37

153

52

25

.340 How are federal... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 29 104 39 26 .375 Devers Bos 37 153 52 25 .340 Anderson ChW 32 133 45 19 .338 Bogaerts Bos 36 137 46 21 .336 J.Martinez Bos 30 117 38 15 .325 France Sea 38 151 49 16 .325 Trout LAA 35 122 39 32 .320 Judge NYY 35 134 41 30 .306 Benintendi KC 36 129 39 12 .302 J.Crawford Sea 36 130 39 16 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.