On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 4:08 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Ward LAA
29
104
39
26
.375

Devers Bos
37
153
52
25
.340

        How are federal...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 29 104 39 26 .375
Devers Bos 37 153 52 25 .340
Anderson ChW 32 133 45 19 .338
Bogaerts Bos 36 137 46 21 .336
J.Martinez Bos 30 117 38 15 .325
France Sea 38 151 49 16 .325
Trout LAA 35 122 39 32 .320
Judge NYY 35 134 41 30 .306
Benintendi KC 36 129 39 12 .302
J.Crawford Sea 36 130 39 16 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories