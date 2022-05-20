AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 29 104 39 26 .375 Anderson ChW 33 136 47 20 .346 J.Martinez Bos 31 122 42 18 .344 Devers Bos 38 158 53 25 .335 Bogaerts Bos 37 142 47 21 .331 France Sea 39 155 50 16 .323 Trout LAA 35 122 39 32 .320 Judge NYY 36 137 42 32 .307 Benintendi KC 37 134 41 12 .306 Robert ChW 30 123 37 21 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Stanton, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

