The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 5:37 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Ward LAA
29
104
39
26
.375

Anderson ChW
33
136
47
20
.346

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 29 104 39 26 .375
Anderson ChW 33 136 47 20 .346
J.Martinez Bos 31 122 42 18 .344
Devers Bos 38 158 53 25 .335
Bogaerts Bos 37 142 47 21 .331
France Sea 39 155 50 16 .323
Trout LAA 35 122 39 32 .320
Judge NYY 36 137 42 32 .307
Benintendi KC 37 134 41 12 .306
Robert ChW 30 123 37 21 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Stanton, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

