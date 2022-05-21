Trending:
The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 1:19 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 39 146 53 29 .363
Goldschmidt StL 38 147 48 24 .327
Hosmer SD 37 139 45 15 .324
Freeman LAD 38 143 46 25 .322
Cron Col 37 144 46 23 .319
McNeil NYM 38 134 42 18 .313
Bell Was 39 139 43 23 .309
Harper Phi 34 131 40 29 .305
Iglesias Col 30 106 32 13 .302
Chisholm Jr. Mia 32 119 35 20 .294

Home Runs

C.Walker, Arizona, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Arenado, St. Louis, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 36; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Cron, Colorado, 30; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 28; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 27; 3 tied at 24.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 4-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.

