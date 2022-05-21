NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|39
|146
|53
|29
|.363
|Goldschmidt StL
|38
|147
|48
|24
|.327
|Hosmer SD
|37
|139
|45
|15
|.324
|Freeman LAD
|38
|143
|46
|25
|.322
|Cron Col
|37
|144
|46
|23
|.319
|McNeil NYM
|38
|134
|42
|18
|.313
|Bell Was
|39
|139
|43
|23
|.309
|Harper Phi
|34
|131
|40
|29
|.305
|Iglesias Col
|30
|106
|32
|13
|.302
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|32
|119
|35
|20
|.294
Home Runs
C.Walker, Arizona, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Arenado, St. Louis, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 36; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 31; Cron, Colorado, 30; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 28; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 27; 3 tied at 24.
Pitching
Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 4-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.
