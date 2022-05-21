AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 30 108 40 27 .370 J.Martinez Bos 32 126 44 19 .349 Anderson ChW 33 136 47 20 .346 Devers Bos 39 162 53 25 .327 France Sea 40 159 52 16 .327 Bogaerts Bos 38 144 47 22 .326 Trout LAA 36 126 40 32 .317 Judge NYY 36 137 42 32 .307 Benintendi KC 38 139 42 12 .302 Robert ChW 30 123 37 21 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 24.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

