AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|30
|108
|40
|27
|.370
|J.Martinez Bos
|32
|126
|44
|19
|.349
|Anderson ChW
|33
|136
|47
|20
|.346
|Devers Bos
|39
|162
|53
|25
|.327
|France Sea
|40
|159
|52
|16
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|144
|47
|22
|.326
|Trout LAA
|36
|126
|40
|32
|.317
|Judge NYY
|36
|137
|42
|32
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|38
|139
|42
|12
|.302
|Robert ChW
|30
|123
|37
|21
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 24.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
