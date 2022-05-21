Trending:
The Associated Press
May 21, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 30 108 40 27 .370
J.Martinez Bos 32 126 44 19 .349
Anderson ChW 33 136 47 20 .346
Devers Bos 39 162 53 25 .327
France Sea 40 159 52 16 .327
Bogaerts Bos 38 144 47 22 .326
Trout LAA 36 126 40 32 .317
Judge NYY 36 137 42 32 .307
Benintendi KC 38 139 42 12 .302
Robert ChW 30 123 37 21 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 24.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

