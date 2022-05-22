AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ward LAA 30 108 40 27 .370 Anderson ChW 34 140 49 21 .350 J.Martinez Bos 33 129 45 20 .349 Arraez Min 33 107 36 16 .336 Devers Bos 41 170 57 28 .335 Benintendi KC 40 146 48 13 .329 France Sea 42 169 55 17 .325 Bogaerts Bos 40 151 49 24 .325 Trout LAA 38 133 43 35 .323 Judge NYY 38 144 46 33 .319

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 31; Story, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

