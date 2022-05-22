On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
May 22, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Ward LAA
30
108
40
27
.370

Anderson ChW
34
140
49
21
.350

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ward LAA 30 108 40 27 .370
Anderson ChW 34 140 49 21 .350
J.Martinez Bos 33 129 45 20 .349
Arraez Min 33 107 36 16 .336
Devers Bos 41 170 57 28 .335
Benintendi KC 40 146 48 13 .329
France Sea 42 169 55 17 .325
Bogaerts Bos 40 151 49 24 .325
Trout LAA 38 133 43 35 .323
Judge NYY 38 144 46 33 .319

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 31; Story, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

