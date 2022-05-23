NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|41
|155
|58
|33
|.374
|Goldschmidt StL
|39
|152
|52
|24
|.342
|Cron Col
|41
|159
|51
|26
|.321
|Hosmer SD
|38
|144
|46
|16
|.319
|McNeil NYM
|41
|147
|45
|18
|.306
|Freeman LAD
|40
|153
|46
|25
|.301
|Harper Phi
|36
|139
|41
|29
|.295
|Nimmo NYM
|38
|140
|41
|25
|.293
|Bell Was
|41
|148
|43
|23
|.291
|T.Turner LAD
|40
|155
|45
|18
|.290
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 11; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 10; C.Walker, Arizona, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Cron, Colorado, 32; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 29; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; M.Machado, San Diego, 27.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 4-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0.
