NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. M.Machado SD 41 155 58 33 .374 Goldschmidt StL 39 152 52 24 .342 Cron Col 41 159 51 26 .321 Hosmer SD 38 144 46 16 .319 McNeil NYM 41 147 45 18 .306 Freeman LAD 40 153 46 25 .301 Harper Phi 36 139 41 29 .295 Nimmo NYM 38 140 41 25 .293 Bell Was 41 148 43 23 .291 T.Turner LAD 40 155 45 18 .290

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 11; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 10; C.Walker, Arizona, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Cron, Colorado, 32; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 29; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; M.Machado, San Diego, 27.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 4-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0.

