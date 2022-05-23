Trending:
The Associated Press
May 23, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Anderson ChW 35 145 52 22 .359
J.Martinez Bos 33 129 45 20 .349
Devers Bos 41 170 57 28 .335
Benintendi KC 40 146 48 13 .329
France Sea 42 169 55 17 .325
Bogaerts Bos 40 151 49 24 .325
Judge NYY 40 151 49 35 .325
Trout LAA 38 133 43 35 .323
Mancini Bal 40 152 46 13 .303
O.Miller Cle 31 109 32 23 .294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.

Top Stories