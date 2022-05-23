AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Anderson ChW
|35
|145
|52
|22
|.359
|J.Martinez Bos
|33
|129
|45
|20
|.349
|Devers Bos
|41
|170
|57
|28
|.335
|Benintendi KC
|40
|146
|48
|13
|.329
|France Sea
|42
|169
|55
|17
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|40
|151
|49
|24
|.325
|Judge NYY
|40
|151
|49
|35
|.325
|Trout LAA
|38
|133
|43
|35
|.323
|Mancini Bal
|40
|152
|46
|13
|.303
|O.Miller Cle
|31
|109
|32
|23
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; 2 tied at 25.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.
