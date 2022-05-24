NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. M.Machado SD 42 159 58 34 .365 Goldschmidt StL 40 157 53 25 .338 Cron Col 41 159 51 26 .321 Hosmer SD 39 147 47 16 .320 McNeil NYM 42 151 47 21 .311 Freeman LAD 41 158 49 27 .310 Nimmo NYM 39 145 43 26 .297 Bell Was 42 152 45 23 .296 Segura Phi 36 136 40 19 .294 Arenado StL 41 153 45 20 .294

Home Runs

C.Walker, Arizona, 11; Cron, Colorado, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 40; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Cron, Colorado, 32; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 32; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; M.Machado, San Diego, 27.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-0; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0.

