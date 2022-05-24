NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|42
|159
|58
|34
|.365
|Goldschmidt StL
|40
|157
|53
|25
|.338
|Cron Col
|41
|159
|51
|26
|.321
|Hosmer SD
|39
|147
|47
|16
|.320
|McNeil NYM
|42
|151
|47
|21
|.311
|Freeman LAD
|41
|158
|49
|27
|.310
|Nimmo NYM
|39
|145
|43
|26
|.297
|Bell Was
|42
|152
|45
|23
|.296
|Segura Phi
|36
|136
|40
|19
|.294
|Arenado StL
|41
|153
|45
|20
|.294
Home Runs
C.Walker, Arizona, 11; Cron, Colorado, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 40; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Cron, Colorado, 32; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 32; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; M.Machado, San Diego, 27.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-0; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0.
