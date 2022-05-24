Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 12:48 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

M.Machado SD
42
159
58
34
.365

Goldschmidt StL
40
157
53
25
.338

        How are federal...

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 42 159 58 34 .365
Goldschmidt StL 40 157 53 25 .338
Cron Col 41 159 51 26 .321
Hosmer SD 39 147 47 16 .320
McNeil NYM 42 151 47 21 .311
Freeman LAD 41 158 49 27 .310
Nimmo NYM 39 145 43 26 .297
Bell Was 42 152 45 23 .296
Segura Phi 36 136 40 19 .294
Arenado StL 41 153 45 20 .294

Home Runs

C.Walker, Arizona, 11; Cron, Colorado, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 40; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Cron, Colorado, 32; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 32; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 29; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; M.Machado, San Diego, 27.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-0; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 5-3; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|31 California Public Sector CIO Academy...
5|31 For Industry: Making Market Research...
5|31 Understanding and Protecting Technical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories