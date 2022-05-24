Trending:
The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 12:47 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Anderson ChW 35 145 52 22 .359
J.Martinez Bos 33 129 45 20 .349
Devers Bos 41 170 57 28 .335
France Sea 43 173 57 18 .329
Benintendi KC 41 149 49 13 .329
Bogaerts Bos 40 151 49 24 .325
Judge NYY 40 151 49 35 .325
Trout LAA 38 133 43 35 .323
Mancini Bal 40 152 46 13 .303
Espinal Tor 42 137 40 14 .292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.

Top Stories