AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 34 134 49 23 .366 Anderson ChW 36 148 54 23 .365 Arraez Min 35 113 40 18 .354 Devers Bos 42 175 59 30 .337 France Sea 44 176 58 18 .330 Trout LAA 39 137 45 35 .328 Benintendi KC 42 153 50 13 .327 Bogaerts Bos 41 155 50 26 .323 Judge NYY 41 156 49 35 .314 Peña Hou 38 133 39 21 .293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

