AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 34 134 49 23 .366
Anderson ChW 36 148 54 23 .365
Arraez Min 35 113 40 18 .354
Devers Bos 42 175 59 30 .337
France Sea 44 176 58 18 .330
Trout LAA 39 137 45 35 .328
Benintendi KC 42 153 50 13 .327
Bogaerts Bos 41 155 50 26 .323
Judge NYY 41 156 49 35 .314
Peña Hou 38 133 39 21 .293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

Top Stories