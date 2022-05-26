AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 35 137 51 24 .372 Anderson ChW 37 152 54 23 .355 Arraez Min 36 118 41 18 .347 Devers Bos 43 180 60 30 .333 France Sea 45 178 59 19 .331 Benintendi KC 42 153 50 13 .327 Bogaerts Bos 42 158 51 26 .323 Trout LAA 40 141 45 35 .319 Judge NYY 43 163 51 37 .313 Cabrera Det 39 140 42 12 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

