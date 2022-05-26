AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
35
137
51
24
.372
Anderson ChW
37
152
54
23
.355
Arraez Min
36
118
41
18
.347
Devers Bos
43
180
60
30
.333
France Sea
45
178
59
19
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.
