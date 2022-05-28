AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 37 145 55 29 .379 Anderson ChW 38 157 57 24 .363 Arraez Min 38 126 44 20 .349 Devers Bos 45 190 65 36 .342 France Sea 45 178 59 19 .331 Bogaerts Bos 44 167 54 29 .323 Benintendi KC 44 159 51 13 .321 Trout LAA 41 145 45 35 .310 Judge NYY 44 167 51 37 .305 Cabrera Det 39 140 42 12 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

