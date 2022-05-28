AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|37
|145
|55
|29
|.379
|Anderson ChW
|38
|157
|57
|24
|.363
|Arraez Min
|38
|126
|44
|20
|.349
|Devers Bos
|45
|190
|65
|36
|.342
|France Sea
|45
|178
|59
|19
|.331
|Bogaerts Bos
|44
|167
|54
|29
|.323
|Benintendi KC
|44
|159
|51
|13
|.321
|Trout LAA
|41
|145
|45
|35
|.310
|Judge NYY
|44
|167
|51
|37
|.305
|Cabrera Det
|39
|140
|42
|12
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.
