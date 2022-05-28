Trending:
The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 12:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 37 145 55 29 .379
Anderson ChW 38 157 57 24 .363
Arraez Min 38 126 44 20 .349
Devers Bos 45 190 65 36 .342
France Sea 45 178 59 19 .331
Bogaerts Bos 44 167 54 29 .323
Benintendi KC 44 159 51 13 .321
Trout LAA 41 145 45 35 .310
Judge NYY 44 167 51 37 .305
Cabrera Det 39 140 42 12 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; A.García, Texas, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

