The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 45 168 60 35 .357
Goldschmidt StL 45 176 62 29 .352
Hosmer SD 44 165 53 17 .321
McNeil NYM 47 164 52 24 .317
Iglesias Col 39 139 44 14 .317
Harper Phi 43 170 53 34 .312
Cron Col 47 185 57 30 .308
Freeman LAD 47 180 55 33 .306
Yastrzemski SF 37 121 36 24 .298
T.Turner LAD 47 182 54 21 .297

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Riley, Atlanta, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 46; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, New York, 38; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 2 tied at 29.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

Top Stories