NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. M.Machado SD

45

168

60

35

.357 Goldschmidt StL

45

176

62

29

.352 Hosmer SD

44

165

53

17

.321 McNeil NYM

47

164

52

24

.317 Iglesias Col

39

139

44

14 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. M.Machado SD 45 168 60 35 .357 Goldschmidt StL 45 176 62 29 .352 Hosmer SD 44 165 53 17 .321 McNeil NYM 47 164 52 24 .317 Iglesias Col 39 139 44 14 .317 Harper Phi 43 170 53 34 .312 Cron Col 47 185 57 30 .308 Freeman LAD 47 180 55 33 .306 Yastrzemski SF 37 121 36 24 .298 T.Turner LAD 47 182 54 21 .297

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Riley, Atlanta, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 46; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, New York, 38; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 2 tied at 29.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.