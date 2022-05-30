NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
M.Machado SD
45
168
60
35
.357
Goldschmidt StL
45
176
62
29
.352
Hosmer SD
44
165
53
17
.321
McNeil NYM
47
164
52
24
.317
Iglesias Col
39
139
44
14
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|45
|168
|60
|35
|.357
|Goldschmidt StL
|45
|176
|62
|29
|.352
|Hosmer SD
|44
|165
|53
|17
|.321
|McNeil NYM
|47
|164
|52
|24
|.317
|Iglesias Col
|39
|139
|44
|14
|.317
|Harper Phi
|43
|170
|53
|34
|.312
|Cron Col
|47
|185
|57
|30
|.308
|Freeman LAD
|47
|180
|55
|33
|.306
|Yastrzemski SF
|37
|121
|36
|24
|.298
|T.Turner LAD
|47
|182
|54
|21
|.297
Home Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Riley, Atlanta, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 46; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, New York, 38; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 2 tied at 29.
Pitching
T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.