AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
39
153
58
30
.379
Arraez Min
41
139
50
23
.360
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
Devers Bos
48
203
70
38
.345
France Sea
48
190
65
22
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.
