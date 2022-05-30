AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 39 153 58 30 .379 Arraez Min 41 139 50 23 .360 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 Devers Bos 48 203 70 38 .345 France Sea 48 190 65 22 .342 Bogaerts Bos 47 177 58 30 .328 Benintendi KC 46 168 55 16 .327 Trout LAA 44 158 49 37 .310 Judge NYY 46 175 54 38 .309 J.Crawford Sea 45 160 49 20 .306

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

