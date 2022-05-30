On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 39 153 58 30 .379
Arraez Min 41 139 50 23 .360
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
Devers Bos 48 203 70 38 .345
France Sea 48 190 65 22 .342
Bogaerts Bos 47 177 58 30 .328
Benintendi KC 46 168 55 16 .327
Trout LAA 44 158 49 37 .310
Judge NYY 46 175 54 38 .309
J.Crawford Sea 45 160 49 20 .306

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

