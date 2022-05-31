Trending:
The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 1:41 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

M.Machado SD
46
173
61
35
.353

Goldschmidt StL
46
179
63
30
.352

Iglesias Col
39
139
44
14
.317

Hosmer SD
45
170
53
17
.312

McNeil NYM
48
169
52
24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
M.Machado SD 46 173 61 35 .353
Goldschmidt StL 46 179 63 30 .352
Iglesias Col 39 139 44 14 .317
Hosmer SD 45 170 53 17 .312
McNeil NYM 48 169 52 24 .308
Cron Col 48 189 58 30 .307
Freeman LAD 47 180 55 33 .306
Harper Phi 44 174 53 34 .305
Bell Was 49 177 53 27 .299
Yastrzemski SF 38 124 37 25 .298

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Riley, Atlanta, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 42; Lindor, New York, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

Top Stories