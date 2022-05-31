NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
M.Machado SD
46
173
61
35
.353
Goldschmidt StL
46
179
63
30
.352
Iglesias Col
39
139
44
14
.317
Hosmer SD
45
170
53
17
.312
McNeil NYM
48
169
52
24
Home Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Riley, Atlanta, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 42; Lindor, New York, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 3 tied at 29.
Pitching
T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.
