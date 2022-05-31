NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. M.Machado SD

46

173

61

35

.353 Goldschmidt StL

46

179

63

30

.352 Iglesias Col

39

139

44

14

.317 Hosmer SD

45

170

53

17

.312 McNeil NYM

48

169

52

24 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. M.Machado SD 46 173 61 35 .353 Goldschmidt StL 46 179 63 30 .352 Iglesias Col 39 139 44 14 .317 Hosmer SD 45 170 53 17 .312 McNeil NYM 48 169 52 24 .308 Cron Col 48 189 58 30 .307 Freeman LAD 47 180 55 33 .306 Harper Phi 44 174 53 34 .305 Bell Was 49 177 53 27 .299 Yastrzemski SF 38 124 37 25 .298

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; C.Walker, Arizona, 12; Riley, Atlanta, 12; Pederson, San Francisco, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 42; Lindor, New York, 40; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 39; Cron, Colorado, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Carrasco, New York, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.