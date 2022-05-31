AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
40
157
58
30
.369
Arraez Min
41
139
50
23
.360
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
France Sea
48
190
65
22
.342
Devers Bos
49
206
70
38
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; A.García, Texas, 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
