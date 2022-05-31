Trending:
The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 1:40 am
READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 40 157 58 30 .369
Arraez Min 41 139 50 23 .360
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
France Sea 48 190 65 22 .342
Devers Bos 49 206 70 38 .340
Benintendi KC 47 173 57 16 .329
Bogaerts Bos 48 180 59 30 .328
Trout LAA 44 158 49 37 .310
Mancini Bal 46 175 54 16 .309
Judge NYY 46 175 54 38 .309

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; A.García, Texas, 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

