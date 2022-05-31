AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 40 157 58 30 .369 Arraez Min 41 139 50 23 .360 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 France Sea 48 190 65 22 .342 Devers Bos 49 206 70 38 .340 Benintendi KC 47 173 57 16 .329 Bogaerts Bos 48 180 59 30 .328 Trout LAA 44 158 49 37 .310 Mancini Bal 46 175 54 16 .309 Judge NYY 46 175 54 38 .309

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; A.García, Texas, 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

