Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
1
8
1
0
7
Reynolds 2b-cf
4
0
3
1
0
0
.279
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Motter 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Friedl cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|a-Lopez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Moran ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x_2
|9
|0
a- for Friedl in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 7th.
E_Motter (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Farmer 2 (11), Reynolds (3), Friedl (3), Votto (2), Chapman (6), Zimmer 2 (2), Bichette (8). RBIs_Reynolds (2), Springer (22), Bichette (17). SB_Reynolds (2). CS_Espinal (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Farmer, Reynolds, Motter, Stephenson 3); Toronto 6 (Hernández, Chapman 2, Jansen 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Pham, Chapman.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Reynolds, Votto); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-2
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|94
|4.60
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.74
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.59
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|78
|6.00
|Borucki, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Cimber, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.12
|García, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.60
|Romano, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1. HBP_Borucki (Moustakas), Strickland (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:42. A_29,300 (53,506).
Copyright
