Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:08 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
1
8
1
0
7

Reynolds 2b-cf
4
0
3
1
0
0
.279

READ MORE
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 9 2 0 6
Springer dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .271
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .116
Cincinnati 000 000 100_1 8 1
Toronto 000 020 00x_2 9 0

a- for Friedl in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 7th.

E_Motter (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Farmer 2 (11), Reynolds (3), Friedl (3), Votto (2), Chapman (6), Zimmer 2 (2), Bichette (8). RBIs_Reynolds (2), Springer (22), Bichette (17). SB_Reynolds (2). CS_Espinal (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Farmer, Reynolds, Motter, Stephenson 3); Toronto 6 (Hernández, Chapman 2, Jansen 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Pham, Chapman.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Reynolds, Votto); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 0-2 6 7 2 2 0 5 94 4.60
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.74
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.59
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 0 3 78 6.00
Borucki, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.40
Cimber, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.12
García, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.60
Romano, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1. HBP_Borucki (Moustakas), Strickland (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:42. A_29,300 (53,506).

