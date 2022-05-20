Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 0 7 Reynolds 2b-cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .279 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .128 Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Moustakas dh 3 1 0 0 0 0 .240 Motter 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Friedl cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .175 a-Lopez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 b-Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 9 2 0 6 Springer dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .116

Cincinnati 000 000 100_1 8 1 Toronto 000 020 00x_2 9 0

a- for Friedl in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 7th.

E_Motter (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Farmer 2 (11), Reynolds (3), Friedl (3), Votto (2), Chapman (6), Zimmer 2 (2), Bichette (8). RBIs_Reynolds (2), Springer (22), Bichette (17). SB_Reynolds (2). CS_Espinal (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Farmer, Reynolds, Motter, Stephenson 3); Toronto 6 (Hernández, Chapman 2, Jansen 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Pham, Chapman.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Reynolds, Votto); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 0-2 6 7 2 2 0 5 94 4.60 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.74 Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.59

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 0 3 78 6.00 Borucki, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.40 Cimber, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.12 García, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.60 Romano, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1. HBP_Borucki (Moustakas), Strickland (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:42. A_29,300 (53,506).

