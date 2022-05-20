Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|
|Reynolds 2b-cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Motter 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lopez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moran ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
E_Motter (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Farmer 2 (11), Reynolds (3), Friedl (3), Votto (2), Chapman (6), Zimmer 2 (2), Bichette (8). SB_Reynolds (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,0-2
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Borucki H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Borucki (Moustakas), Strickland (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:42. A_29,300 (53,506).
