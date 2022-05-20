Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

READ MORE

Cincinnati Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 2 9 2
Reynolds 2b-cf 4 0 3 1 Springer dh 3 1 1 1
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0
Moustakas dh 3 1 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0
Motter 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Friedl cf 2 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0
Lopez ph 0 0 0 0
Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 100 1
Toronto 000 020 00x 2

E_Motter (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Farmer 2 (11), Reynolds (3), Friedl (3), Votto (2), Chapman (6), Zimmer 2 (2), Bichette (8). SB_Reynolds (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo L,0-2 6 7 2 2 0 5
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ryu W,1-0 6 6 0 0 0 3
Borucki H,2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Cimber H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
García H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Borucki (Moustakas), Strickland (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

T_2:42. A_29,300 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories