Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
Cincinnati Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 3 7 3
Friedl cf 4 0 1 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 3
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Votto dh 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0
Cincinnati 000 100 000 1
Toronto 000 100 20x 3

E_Moustakas (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR_Bichette 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene 6 4 1 1 2 6
Cessa L,2-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Manoah W,5-1 8 7 1 1 0 4
Romano S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:19. A_39,393 (53,506).

