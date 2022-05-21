Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 3 7 3 Friedl cf 4 0 1 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 3 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Votto dh 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0

Cincinnati 000 100 000 — 1 Toronto 000 100 20x — 3

E_Moustakas (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR_Bichette 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene 6 4 1 1 2 6 Cessa L,2-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 1 0

Toronto Manoah W,5-1 8 7 1 1 0 4 Romano S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:19. A_39,393 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.