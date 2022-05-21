Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|7
|
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.134
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Reynolds ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|100
|20x_3
|7
|0
E_Moustakas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR_Bichette (5), off Greene; Bichette (6), off Cessa. RBIs_Votto (4), Bichette 3 (20). CS_Lopez (1), Hernández (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Stephenson); Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Springer). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Pham.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|84
|5.49
|Cessa, L, 2-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4.41
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.74
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 5-1
|8
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|83
|1.62
|Romano, S, 14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.70
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:19. A_39,393 (53,506).
