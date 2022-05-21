On Air: This Just In
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 0 7
Friedl cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Votto dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .134
Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Reynolds ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 3 7
Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Bichette ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .248
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .116
Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .295
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .262
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .191
Gurriel Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Cincinnati 000 100 000_1 7 1
Toronto 000 100 20x_3 7 0

E_Moustakas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Naquin (11), Votto (3), Stephenson (6). HR_Bichette (5), off Greene; Bichette (6), off Cessa. RBIs_Votto (4), Bichette 3 (20). CS_Lopez (1), Hernández (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Stephenson); Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Springer). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Pham.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene 6 4 1 1 2 6 84 5.49
Cessa, L, 2-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 12 4.41
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.74
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, W, 5-1 8 7 1 1 0 4 83 1.62
Romano, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.70

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:19. A_39,393 (53,506).

