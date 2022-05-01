On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Toronto 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 4:46 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 26 3 3 3
McCormick cf 4 1 1 0 Springer rf 3 1 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 2
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0
Tucker rf 4 1 3 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 2 1 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1
Bregman ph 1 0 0 0 Capra lf 2 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 100 2
Toronto 000 002 10x 3

E_Peña (4), Bichette (5). DP_Houston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Goodrum (2), Tucker (3). 3B_McCormick (1). HR_Bichette (3). SB_Tucker 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez L,1-2 6 1-3 2 3 3 2 2
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Gausman W,2-1 7 6 2 2 0 10
Mayza H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Romano S,11-12 1 1 0 0 0 1

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Valdez (Zimmer).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:52. A_31,802 (53,506).

