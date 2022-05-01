Toronto 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|3
|3
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bregman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Capra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|002
|10x
|—
|3
E_Peña (4), Bichette (5). DP_Houston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Goodrum (2), Tucker (3). 3B_McCormick (1). HR_Bichette (3). SB_Tucker 2 (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez L,1-2
|6
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,2-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Mayza H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S,11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Valdez (Zimmer).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:52. A_31,802 (53,506).
