On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 4:46 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 0 12
McCormick cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .185
Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Tucker rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .250
Goodrum 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .167
a-Bregman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .211
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .089
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 3 3 2 3
Springer rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .214
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Capra lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Houston 000 001 100_2 8 1
Toronto 000 002 10x_3 3 1

a-flied out for Goodrum in the 9th.

E_Peña (4), Bichette (5). LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Goodrum (2), Tucker (3). 3B_McCormick (1). HR_Bichette (3), off Valdez. RBIs_Díaz (4), Goodrum (1), Bichette 2 (10), Espinal (11). SB_Tucker 2 (4).

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado, Goodrum, Peña); Toronto 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bregman. GIDP_Tapia, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Houston 2 (Goodrum, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 1-2 6 1-3 2 3 3 2 2 101 3.42
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.35
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.82
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 2-1 7 6 2 2 0 10 98 2.27
Mayza, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.00
Romano, S, 11-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1. HBP_Valdez (Zimmer).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:52. A_31,802 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News