Toronto 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|12
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Bregman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Capra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Houston
|000
|001
|100_2
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|10x_3
|3
|1
a-flied out for Goodrum in the 9th.
E_Peña (4), Bichette (5). LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Goodrum (2), Tucker (3). 3B_McCormick (1). HR_Bichette (3), off Valdez. RBIs_Díaz (4), Goodrum (1), Bichette 2 (10), Espinal (11). SB_Tucker 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado, Goodrum, Peña); Toronto 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bregman. GIDP_Tapia, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Houston 2 (Goodrum, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 1-2
|6
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|101
|3.42
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.35
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.82
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-1
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|10
|98
|2.27
|Mayza, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.00
|Romano, S, 11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1. HBP_Valdez (Zimmer).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:52. A_31,802 (53,506).
