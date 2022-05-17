Trending:
Toronto 3, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
6
0
2
5

Frazier 2b-rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.262

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 6 0 2 5
Frazier 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Rodríguez cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Ford dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .100
Souza Jr. rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Toro ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .164
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .079
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 4 10
Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 3 0 3 .268
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Kirk c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
1-Zimmer pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075
Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .183
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .282
Tapia rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Seattle 000 000 000_0 6 0
Toronto 030 000 00x_3 6 0

a-singled for Souza Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (7), Kirk (4). 3B_Springer (1). RBIs_Springer 3 (21). SB_Rodríguez (11), Bichette (4). CS_Rodríguez (3), Tapia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (France); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Bichette). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 7.

GIDP_Suárez, Souza Jr..

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 4-2 7 6 3 3 2 9 101 2.40
Murfee 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 0.79
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 3-2 7 6 0 0 2 4 91 4.83
Phelps, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.63
Cimber, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0. HBP_Gilbert (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:20. A_22,988 (53,506).

