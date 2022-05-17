Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
6
0
2
5
Frazier 2b-rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.262
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|2
|5
|
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ford dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.100
|Souza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|10
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.268
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Toronto
|030
|000
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-singled for Souza Jr. in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (7), Kirk (4). 3B_Springer (1). RBIs_Springer 3 (21). SB_Rodríguez (11), Bichette (4). CS_Rodríguez (3), Tapia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (France); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Bichette). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 7.
GIDP_Suárez, Souza Jr..
DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 4-2
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
|101
|2.40
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0.79
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 3-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|91
|4.83
|Phelps, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.63
|Cimber, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0. HBP_Gilbert (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:20. A_22,988 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.