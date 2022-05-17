Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 6 0 2 5 Frazier 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Rodríguez cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Ford dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .100 Souza Jr. rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Toro ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .164 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .079

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 4 10 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 3 0 3 .268 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Kirk c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 1-Zimmer pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .183 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .282 Tapia rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429

Seattle 000 000 000_0 6 0 Toronto 030 000 00x_3 6 0

a-singled for Souza Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (7), Kirk (4). 3B_Springer (1). RBIs_Springer 3 (21). SB_Rodríguez (11), Bichette (4). CS_Rodríguez (3), Tapia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (France); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Bichette). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 7.

GIDP_Suárez, Souza Jr..

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 4-2 7 6 3 3 2 9 101 2.40 Murfee 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 0.79

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, W, 3-2 7 6 0 0 2 4 91 4.83 Phelps, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.63 Cimber, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0. HBP_Gilbert (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:20. A_22,988 (53,506).

