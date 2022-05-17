Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Seattle
Toronto
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Souza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|030
|000
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (7), Kirk (4). 3B_Springer (1). SB_Rodríguez (11), Bichette (4).
|Seattle
|Gilbert L,4-2
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|Berríos W,3-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Phelps H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber S,3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Gilbert (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:20. A_22,988 (53,506).
