Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Seattle Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 6 0 Totals 29 3 6 3 Frazier 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 3 France 1b 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Kirk c 3 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 3 0 2 0 Zimmer pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Ford dh 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 Souza Jr. rf 2 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Toro ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 Tapia rf 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 0 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 000 — 0 Toronto 030 000 00x — 3

DP_Seattle 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (7), Kirk (4). 3B_Springer (1). SB_Rodríguez (11), Bichette (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gilbert L,4-2 7 6 3 3 2 9 Murfee 1 0 0 0 2 1

Toronto Berríos W,3-2 7 6 0 0 2 4 Phelps H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Gilbert (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:20. A_22,988 (53,506).

