Sports News

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:46 pm
Seattle

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Seattle Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 33 6 10 6
Toro 2b 5 0 0 0 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 2 3 2
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Collins dh 2 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 3 2 1 1 Capra pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 Kirk ph-dh 1 0 1 2
Souza Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0
Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 0
Frazier ph-rf 2 0 2 1 Tapia lf 3 1 1 1
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 101 2
Toronto 110 001 21x 6

E_France (2), Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Winker (7). HR_Suárez (7), Bichette (4), Chapman (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen L,1-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 7
Murfee 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mills 1 2 2 2 1 1
Elías 1 1 1 1 2 0
Toronto
Kikuchi W,2-1 6 1 0 0 3 6
Richards H,5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
García H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling 1-3 1 1 0 1 1
Cimber S,2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Flexen (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:23. A_28,207 (53,506).

Top Stories