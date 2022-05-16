Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Seattle
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Capra pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Souza Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Toronto
|110
|001
|21x
|—
|6
E_France (2), Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Winker (7). HR_Suárez (7), Bichette (4), Chapman (6).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen L,1-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Murfee
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mills
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Elías
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W,2-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Richards H,5
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|García H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stripling
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber S,2-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Flexen (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Mills.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:23. A_28,207 (53,506).
