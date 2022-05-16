Trending:
Toronto 6, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:47 pm
1 min read
      

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 2 6 9
Toro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .156
France 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .324
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Suárez 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .206
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .193
Souza Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
a-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161
b-Frazier ph-rf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .270
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 5 10
Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .268
Bichette ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .247
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .281
Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Collins dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
1-Capra pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Kirk ph-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 .263
Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .185
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .429
Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .234
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075
Seattle 000 000 101_2 4 1
Toronto 110 001 21x_6 10 1

a-walked for Souza Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 7th. c-singled for Capra in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 6th.

E_France (2), Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Winker (7). HR_Suárez (7), off Richards; Bichette (4), off Flexen; Chapman (6), off Flexen. RBIs_Suárez (19), Frazier (14), Bichette 2 (16), Chapman (16), Tapia (9), Kirk 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France 3, Moore); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Springer, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Toronto 3 for 9.

GIDP_Espinal.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, L, 1-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 7 101 4.35
Murfee 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.87
Mills 1 2 2 2 1 1 20 3.12
Elías 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 9.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 3 6 90 3.38
Richards, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 17 4.11
García, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15
Stripling 1-3 1 1 0 1 1 22 4.63
Cimber, S, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 2-1, García 2-0, Cimber 2-0. HBP_Flexen (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:23. A_28,207 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
