Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 2 6 9 Toro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .156 France 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .324 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Suárez 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .206 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .193 Souza Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154 a-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 b-Frazier ph-rf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .270

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 5 10 Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .268 Bichette ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .247 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .281 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Collins dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200 1-Capra pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Kirk ph-dh 1 0 1 2 0 0 .263 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .185 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .429 Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .234 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075

Seattle 000 000 101_2 4 1 Toronto 110 001 21x_6 10 1

a-walked for Souza Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 7th. c-singled for Capra in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 6th.

E_France (2), Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Winker (7). HR_Suárez (7), off Richards; Bichette (4), off Flexen; Chapman (6), off Flexen. RBIs_Suárez (19), Frazier (14), Bichette 2 (16), Chapman (16), Tapia (9), Kirk 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France 3, Moore); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Springer, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Toronto 3 for 9.

GIDP_Espinal.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 1-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 7 101 4.35 Murfee 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.87 Mills 1 2 2 2 1 1 20 3.12 Elías 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 9.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 3 6 90 3.38 Richards, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 17 4.11 García, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Stripling 1-3 1 1 0 1 1 22 4.63 Cimber, S, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 2-1, García 2-0, Cimber 2-0. HBP_Flexen (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Mills.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:23. A_28,207 (53,506).

