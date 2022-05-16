Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
4
2
6
9
Toro 2b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.156
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|6
|9
|
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.324
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.193
|Souza Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|a-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|b-Frazier ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|1-Capra pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Kirk ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.185
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101_2
|4
|1
|Toronto
|110
|001
|21x_6
|10
|1
a-walked for Souza Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 7th. c-singled for Capra in the 7th.
1-ran for Collins in the 6th.
E_France (2), Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Winker (7). HR_Suárez (7), off Richards; Bichette (4), off Flexen; Chapman (6), off Flexen. RBIs_Suárez (19), Frazier (14), Bichette 2 (16), Chapman (16), Tapia (9), Kirk 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France 3, Moore); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Springer, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Toronto 3 for 9.
GIDP_Espinal.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 1-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|101
|4.35
|Murfee
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.87
|Mills
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|3.12
|Elías
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|9.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 2-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|90
|3.38
|Richards, H, 5
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|4.11
|García, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Stripling
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.63
|Cimber, S, 2-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 2-1, García 2-0, Cimber 2-0. HBP_Flexen (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Mills.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:23. A_28,207 (53,506).
