Toronto brings home losing streak into matchup with Orlando City

Orlando City SC (5-4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-6-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +158, Toronto FC +166, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Orlando City looking to break a one-game home losing streak.

Toronto is 3-5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Jesus Jimenez leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. Toronto has scored 16 goals.

Orlando is 4-3-1 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Joao Moutinho with two.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimenez has seven goals for Toronto. Alejandro Pozuelo has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Moutinho has scored two goals for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-6-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Orlando: Tesho Akindele (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

